Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.77% of Ryan Specialty worth $633,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,309.54. This trade represents a 39.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

