Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 70,496 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $638,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,821,000 after buying an additional 466,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. This trade represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,844. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $113.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

