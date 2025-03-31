Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,382,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.75% of Lumentum worth $619,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

