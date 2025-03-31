Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.42% of Lantheus worth $647,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH opened at $96.16 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

