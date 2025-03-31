Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.54% of PVH worth $620,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PVH by 775.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 78,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PVH by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,735 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 255.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

PVH Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PVH opened at $64.59 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

