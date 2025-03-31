Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $669,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after buying an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.