Vanguard Group Inc. Has $610.53 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.94% of Valmont Industries worth $610,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $289.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.48.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.