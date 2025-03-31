Vanguard Group Inc. Has $620.12 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $620,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

