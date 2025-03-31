Vanguard Group Inc. Has $628.17 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,089,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $628,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $231,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

