Vanguard Group Inc. Has $639.26 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.02% of InterDigital worth $639,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 22.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $210.04 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,954,830 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

