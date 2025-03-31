Vanguard Group Inc. Has $643.06 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems worth $643,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,300.81. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

