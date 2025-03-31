Vanguard Group Inc. Has $646.56 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $646,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $110.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

