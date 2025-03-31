Vanguard Group Inc. Has $651.06 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Etsy worth $651,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,820,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,204,900.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Etsy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $46.69 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

