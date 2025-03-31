Vanguard Group Inc. Has $696.69 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $696,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 418.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $161.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.99 and a 12-month high of $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.