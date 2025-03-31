Vanguard Group Inc. Has $701.24 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Paramount Global worth $701,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.56 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

