Vanguard Group Inc. Has $716.08 Million Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $716,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 3,202,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,844,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after buying an additional 915,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,559 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

