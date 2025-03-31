Vanguard Group Inc. Has $732.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPX Technologies worth $732,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,864,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $129.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average is $153.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.05 and a 1-year high of $183.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

