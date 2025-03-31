Vanguard Group Inc. Has $734.25 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Repligen worth $734,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Repligen Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $133.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $184.98. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

