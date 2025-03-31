Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AZEK worth $685,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AZEK by 57.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

