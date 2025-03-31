Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,899,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $612,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $168.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

