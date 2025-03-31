Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,963,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Q2 worth $700,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

