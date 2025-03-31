Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 33,326 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $633,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $89.58 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.