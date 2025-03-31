Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 34,579 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $656,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $139.49 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.62.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

