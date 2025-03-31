Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 432,034 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.64% of Essent Group worth $673,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Essent Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 700,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $57.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

