Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 46,844 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.58% of Freshpet worth $689,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Freshpet by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Down 2.6 %

FRPT opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer cut Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

Get Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.