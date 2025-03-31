Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,107,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $690,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

