Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $607,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CMC opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.