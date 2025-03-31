Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 261,877 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vontier worth $619,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $32.77 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.