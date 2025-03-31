Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,657,773.15 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 85,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,389,805 shares in the company, valued at $182,819,503.35. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84.

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00.

VSCO opened at $18.32 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,693,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,011,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,940,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

