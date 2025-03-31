Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 10,895 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $388.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.46. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

