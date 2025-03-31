Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 273.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,292,510.56. The trade was a 23.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 294,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $2,188,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,025,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,148,373.36. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock worth $38,110,887. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Stock Down 9.2 %

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Priority Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.