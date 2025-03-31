Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

