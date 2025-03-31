Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 30,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $158.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average of $173.82.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

