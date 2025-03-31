W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 72.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 307.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 317.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 107,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 0.9 %

WTI opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.14. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

