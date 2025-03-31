Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) were up 18.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Ximen Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Ximen Mining Company Profile
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ximen Mining
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.