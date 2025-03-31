Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) were up 18.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Ximen Mining Trading Up 18.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.
Ximen Mining Company Profile
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
