Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.74 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.26, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

