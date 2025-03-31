Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBH opened at $112.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

