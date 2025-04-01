10,100 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 14.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 676.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.