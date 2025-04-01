14,959 Shares in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TELO shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

