16,000 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

