16,000 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,931 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in PHINIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,870 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in PHINIA by 71.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 59,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

PHIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

