18,000 Shares in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 38.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $599,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,793.82. This represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

