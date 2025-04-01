1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

