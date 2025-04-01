22,191 Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $163,822.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,339,204.96. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $493,722.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,032.19. The trade was a 5.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Taboola.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

