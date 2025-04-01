23,000 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 168.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

