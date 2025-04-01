2,400 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 8.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

