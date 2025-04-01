24,600 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $659.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

