31,600 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

ST stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.