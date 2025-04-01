35,600 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,061,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,894,395. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

